Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $397.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.62. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

