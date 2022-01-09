Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

