Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

