Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.9% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

