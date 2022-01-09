Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,735 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.