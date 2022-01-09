Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.83.

TIH stock opened at C$112.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$85.68 and a 1-year high of C$115.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.04.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

