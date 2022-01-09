Tornado Cash Price Tops $27.83 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $27.83 or 0.00067287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.07441955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.20 or 1.00310519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

