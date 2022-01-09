TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.15 million and $86,198.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,764.80 or 0.99897975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00088939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00782571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.