TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $55.17 on Friday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TODGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

