Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Raised to $30.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TVTY opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

