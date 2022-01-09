Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.04. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Titan Medical by 115.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.