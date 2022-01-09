Tiger King Tops One Day Volume of $89,849.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $89,849.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.