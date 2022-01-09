thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 8,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.02. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

