Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

