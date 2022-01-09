Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0002 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,298.60 and $141,068.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00311843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

