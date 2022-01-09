THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $109,911.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

