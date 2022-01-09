The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.