The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 110 ($1.48).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.85).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.93. The company has a market capitalization of £752.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($113,192.29).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

