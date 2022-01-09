The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

PGR stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 34.7% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Progressive by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.