The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 114,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

