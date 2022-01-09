The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

