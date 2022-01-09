The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,565. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

