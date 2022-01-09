The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €195.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.44 ($178.91).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €85.10 ($96.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.75. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

