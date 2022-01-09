The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

