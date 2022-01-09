The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in December

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CG opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

