The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 88.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

