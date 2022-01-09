The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.07. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

