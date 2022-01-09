TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 38,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.