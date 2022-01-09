TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

