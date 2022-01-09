TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

