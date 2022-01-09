Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 700.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.