Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

