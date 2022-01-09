Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

