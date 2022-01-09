Telsey Advisory Group Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

