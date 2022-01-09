Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

THW opened at $15.67 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.