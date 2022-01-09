TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TMVWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TMVWY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

