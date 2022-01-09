TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 5.3%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.85). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.90).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of TEAM in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.45) price target on shares of TEAM in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,675 ($2,257.11).

TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

