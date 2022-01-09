Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.