Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

