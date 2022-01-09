TD Securities Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.89.

HR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.29.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

