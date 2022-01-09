TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kellogg worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

