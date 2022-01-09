TD Asset Management Inc. Has $52.79 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $52,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,743,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.15 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.