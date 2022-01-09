TD Asset Management Inc. Has $49.48 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

