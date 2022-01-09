TD Asset Management Inc. Has $44.31 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.