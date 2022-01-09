TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,878 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $47,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

