Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

TLIS stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. Analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

