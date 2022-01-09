Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 654 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

