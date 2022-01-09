Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

