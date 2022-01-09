Synovus Financial Corp Has $964,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

