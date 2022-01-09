Synovus Financial Corp Has $766,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

